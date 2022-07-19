SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 36,582 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,582 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,392,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $477,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $67.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $91.55.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

