Shiseido Company, Limited Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shiseido in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Shiseido’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.
Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Shiseido had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion.
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
