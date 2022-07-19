Shiseido Company, Limited Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Shiseido in a report released on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Shiseido’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Shiseido had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion.

Shiseido Company Profile

SSDOY stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Shiseido has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $76.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; makeup products; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

