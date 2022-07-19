Short Interest in Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Declines By 32.0%

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AHEXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

Adecco Group stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. Adecco Group has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

