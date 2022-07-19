Short Interest in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Drops By 21.3%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CureVac Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. CureVac has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $75.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of CureVac
About CureVac
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CureVac (CVAC)
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.