Short Interest in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Drops By 21.3%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CureVac Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. CureVac has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $75.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

About CureVac

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVAC. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 2,264.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 14,988.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CureVac by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

