Short Interest in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Decreases By 20.9%

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 846,300 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics Price Performance

Shares of MEI stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

Insider Activity at Methode Electronics

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Methode Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,210,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,605,000 after buying an additional 902,737 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,809,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,116,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,848,000 after buying an additional 148,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

