Short Interest in Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Declines By 32.0%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the June 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

SES stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. SES has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $502.68 million during the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 25.80%. Analysts expect that SES will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

SGBAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SES from €9.00 ($9.09) to €10.00 ($10.10) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on SES from €9.80 ($9.90) to €11.20 ($11.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SES from €8.40 ($8.48) to €10.00 ($10.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on SES from €10.50 ($10.61) to €10.20 ($10.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on SES from €9.30 ($9.39) to €10.00 ($10.10) in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

