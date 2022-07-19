Short Interest in Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Increases By 48.7%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 695,700 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the June 15th total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Slate Office REIT Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLTTF opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

