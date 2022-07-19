Short Interest in Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Decreases By 32.5%

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the June 15th total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,873,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Starfleet Innotech stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Starfleet Innotech has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Starfleet Innotech Inc is an asset management company with a conglomerate of various companies focusing on three primary industries, namely food and beverage, real estate, and technology, which have a presence in New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines. The company is based in New York, New York.

