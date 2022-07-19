Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Drops By 24.5%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 737,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days.

Stockland Price Performance

Shares of STKAF opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Stockland has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

