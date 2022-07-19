Short Interest in Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Drops By 24.5%

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,000 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 737,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.8 days.
Stockland Price Performance
Shares of STKAF opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. Stockland has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $3.35.
About Stockland
