Short Interest in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Decreases By 31.3%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Stock Down 0.4 %
TASK stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
