Short Interest in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Decreases By 31.3%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 796,500 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

TaskUs Stock Down 0.4 %

TASK stock opened at $18.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.