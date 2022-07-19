Short Interest in Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Grows By 47.8%

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,183,500 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 4,182,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,864.7 days.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TERRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

