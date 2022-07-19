Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Declines By 27.3%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 346,700 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 477,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOMA. TheStreet cut shares of XOMA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of XOMA opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.23 million, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. XOMA has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. XOMA had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that XOMA will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,531.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 25,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $746,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,768.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $207,531.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

