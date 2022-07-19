Short Interest in XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX) Drops By 38.1%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPAC Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,705,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. 23.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPAC Acquisition Price Performance

XPAC Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. XPAC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

About XPAC Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

