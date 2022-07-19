Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SIEGY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($121.21) to €95.00 ($95.96) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €155.00 ($156.57) to €145.00 ($146.46) in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($191.92) to €178.00 ($179.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($151.52) to €175.00 ($176.77) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($169.70) to €153.00 ($154.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $50.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.28.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $19.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

