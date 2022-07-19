Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Robert Mcdowell Neal Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) Director Robert Mcdowell Neal acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$10,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$71,436.55.

Sierra Metals Trading Up 2.4 %

TSE SMT opened at C$0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sierra Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.83 and a one year high of C$3.91. The firm has a market cap of C$139.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$83.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sierra Metals Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

(Get Rating)

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.