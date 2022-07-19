Signaturefd LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,930 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital World Investors increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,256,214 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,592,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,183 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,105,125 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,110,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $785,194,000 after acquiring an additional 29,148 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $407,888,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,639,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $298,207,000 after buying an additional 63,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Insider Activity

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $211.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.90 and a 200 day moving average of $237.71. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

