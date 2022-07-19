Signaturefd LLC Acquires 216 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.97.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $426.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 387.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total transaction of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,088.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total value of $456,922.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.