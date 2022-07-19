Signaturefd LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 44.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth approximately $603,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $449.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.95. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOC. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.70.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

