Signaturefd LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.93.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $173.49 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.08 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The stock has a market cap of $92.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.95 and a 200-day moving average of $207.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.