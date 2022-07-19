Signaturefd LLC Acquires 633 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Trading Down 3.1 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on American Tower from $286.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

NYSE AMT opened at $249.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.18 and a 200-day moving average of $248.14. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

