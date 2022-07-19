Signaturefd LLC Acquires 661 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Duke Energy by 487.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 65,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.91. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

