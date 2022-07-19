Signaturefd LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas Story & Son LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,507,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,222,000. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 300.3% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,680.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.