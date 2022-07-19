Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 80.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 125,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 12.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 174,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 96.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $244.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.26.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

