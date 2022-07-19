Signaturefd LLC Buys 1,077 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Price Performance

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average is $127.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

