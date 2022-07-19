Signaturefd LLC Buys 18,145 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 124.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,145 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% during the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,927,000 after purchasing an additional 867,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $44.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.