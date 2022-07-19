Signaturefd LLC Buys 3,092 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.6 %

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

COP stock opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.