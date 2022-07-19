Signaturefd LLC Buys 366 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 494,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $211.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

