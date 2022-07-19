Signaturefd LLC Buys 5,196 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $61.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

