Signaturefd LLC Buys 8,174 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,941 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,969 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 439,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SMFG opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $9.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

SMFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.