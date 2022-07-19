Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 49,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

ADM stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.