Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JSF Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $388.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $457.19. The company has a market cap of $109.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

