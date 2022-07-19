Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 296.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.5457 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

