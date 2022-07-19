Signaturefd LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $451,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

