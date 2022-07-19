Signaturefd LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,809 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,908 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,550 ($54.39) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,211.67.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Shares of RIO opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $89.51.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.