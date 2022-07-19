Signaturefd LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

