Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Macquarie started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Infosys Stock Up 1.5 %

Infosys Increases Dividend

INFY opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.57%.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

