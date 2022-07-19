Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,745 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 148.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($30.96) to GBX 2,510 ($30.01) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($26.90) to GBX 2,200 ($26.30) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,400 ($28.69) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,706.42.

BHP Group Trading Up 2.8 %

BHP Group Company Profile

NYSE BHP opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

