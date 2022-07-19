Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,322 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 238.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,113,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,048,000 after buying an additional 1,489,799 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,053,000 after buying an additional 876,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after buying an additional 523,873 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,217,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $126.49 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

