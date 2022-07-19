Signaturefd LLC Purchases 18,633 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 8,172.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Wishbone Management LP boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Wayfair by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,580,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,241,000 after acquiring an additional 289,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,902,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,344 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays cut Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Wayfair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $317.45.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wayfair

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $89,424.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,894,582.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,066 shares of company stock valued at $502,389. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

