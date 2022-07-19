Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,975 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Five Below by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Five Below by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Five Below by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.27 and its 200 day moving average is $152.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 24.53%. Five Below’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

