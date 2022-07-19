Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,981 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.19.

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.77. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

