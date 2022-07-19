Signaturefd LLC Purchases 212 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after acquiring an additional 66,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after acquiring an additional 68,493 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $597.53 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $621.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $706.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

