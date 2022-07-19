Signaturefd LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $170.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.41 and a 200 day moving average of $189.40. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.46.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.