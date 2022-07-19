Signaturefd LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 42,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 73,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 124,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $137.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.10.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

