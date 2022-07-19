Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,162 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $155.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.07 and its 200 day moving average is $152.37. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $192.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDNS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.10.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at $188,435,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,534 shares of company stock worth $58,622,340 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.