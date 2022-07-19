Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Novartis by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Novartis by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,051,000 after purchasing an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $182.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

