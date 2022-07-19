Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 608,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 445,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.