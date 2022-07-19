Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $138.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day moving average is $100.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

