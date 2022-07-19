Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $243.25 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.79.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.