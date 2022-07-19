Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,667 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $351.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $359.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.58. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

